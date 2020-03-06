Financial Sector Update for 03/06/2020: JPM, CG, UBS, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -6.09%

BAC: -5.56%

WFC: -4.76%

C: -5.58%

USB: -4.13%

Top financial stocks were trading lower pre-bell Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) JPMorgan Chase (JPM), which was declining by more than 6% amid media reports that its CEO Jamie Dimon had emergency heart surgery on Thursday and is currently recovering.

(-) Carlyle Group (CG) is considering selling its controlling stake in Oyatsu, a Japanese snack maker, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Carlyle Group was more than 4% lower recently.

(-) UBS (UBS) was declining by more than 1% after saying it will no longer finance new offshore oil projects in the Arctic, greenfield thermal coal mines, or greenfield oil sands projects.

