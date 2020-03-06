Financial Sector Update for 03/06/2020: HRB,JPM,ASPS

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -6.17%

BAC -3.40%

WFC -3.37%

C -3.47%

USB -2.86%

Financial stocks were declining again Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 3.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 3.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 2.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) H&R Block (HRB) dropped 8.8% after the tax-preparation chain reported an adjusted net loss of $0.59 per share for its Q3 ended Jan. 31, expanding on its $0.52 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share.

In other sector news:

(-) JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) fell 6.2% after the financial conglomerate said CEO Jamie Dimon was recuperating following emergency heart surgery to repair an acute aortic dissection. Dimon, 63, was "awake, alert and recovering well," the company said, adding co-presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith were in charge until he returns to work.

(-) Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) plunged 25% to an all-time low of $10.89 a share after the real estate and mortgage services company reported Q4 net income of $0.26 per share, more than halving its $0.59 per share profit during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for it to earn $0.33 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31.

