Financial Sector Update for 03/05/2024: HLNE, PAY, LARK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.9% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.9% higher.

Hamilton Lane (HLNE) was over 5% lower after it priced an underwritten public offering of 1.9 million shares of class A common stock by the company and a selling stockholder for gross proceeds of about $210 million.

Paymentus Holdings' (PAY) was rallying past 27% after the company reported earnings that more than doubled from a year ago following a surge in revenue.

Landmark Bancorp (LARK) said it has appointed Abigail Wendel as president and chief executive officer of the company and its Landmark National Bank unit, starting March 29. Landmark Bancorp was up more than 2% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.