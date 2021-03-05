Financial Sector Update for 03/05/2021: OPEN,GWAC

Banking
Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index gaining 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.5%.

In company news, Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) tumbled almost 16% after revenue for the digital real estate sales platform fell 80.2% year over year to $248.9 million.

Good Works Acquisition (GWAC) rose 8% after the bitcoin miner Cipher Mining said it would go public via a combination with the blank check company.

