Financial Sector Update for 03/05/2021: OPEN,GWAC

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index gaining 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.5%.

In company news, Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) tumbled almost 16% after revenue for the digital real estate sales platform fell 80.2% year over year to $248.9 million.

Good Works Acquisition (GWAC) rose 8% after the bitcoin miner Cipher Mining said it would go public via a combination with the blank check company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.