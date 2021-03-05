Financial Sector Update for 03/05/2021: MTG, LPLA, FNHC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining more than 1% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 5% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 4%.

MGIC Investment (MTG) was slightly higher after saying the share of new delinquency notices in forbearance for the month of February was 46%, compared with 47% in January and 46% in December.

LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) was unchanged after it priced its offering of $900 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes.

Federated National Holding Company (FNHC) was down more than 5%. The company Friday said it is launching a proposed underwritten public offering of its shares.

