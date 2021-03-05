Financial Sector Update for 03/05/2021: FFWM,OPEN,GWAC,ISDR

Financial stocks have turned solidly higher again in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2%, overcoming a midday dip, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 3.6%.

In company news, First Foundation (FFWM) was 3.5% higher after analysts at least two brokerages Friday increased their respective price targets for the banking and financial services firm, with Wedbush boosting its price target by $3 to $25, citing a likely move into cryptocurrencies, and B Riley also raising its price target by $2 to $28 a share.

Good Works Acquisition (GWAC) rose 11% after the bitcoin miner Cipher Mining said it would go public via a combination with the blank check company.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) tumbled more than 12% after Q4 revenue for the digital real estate sales platform fell 80.2% year over year to $248.9 million.

Issuer Direct (ISDR) declined fractionally Friday after the investor relations company earned $0.08 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, improving on a $0.02 per share profit during the year-ago period but still trailing the single-analyst call by $0.01 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.