Financial Sector Update for 03/05/2020: GWRE,TPVG,SLM

Financial stocks were declining this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index Thursday dropping 3.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 4.9%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 3.2%.

(-) Guidewire Software (GWRE) slid more than 17% on Thursday after projecting a surprise net loss for its current Q3 ending April 30 and also forecasting FY20 revenue and earnings trailing Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, the InsuranceSuite software company is expecting a Q3 net loss in a range of $0.06 to $0.02 per share on between $153 million to $157 million in revenue, missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.22 per share adjusted profit on $187.56 million in revenue.

(+) TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) rose 3.1% after reporting Q4 net investment income of $0.45 per share, improving on $0.41 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

(-) Sallie Mae (SLM) fell 5%. The student-loan company Thursday said Raymond Quinlan will step down as chief executive officer on April 20 and will be succeeded by Jonathan Witter, now chief customer officer at Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT). Quinlan will continue as board chairman at Sallie Mae until the company's annual shareholders meeting on June 18.

