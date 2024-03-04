News & Insights

Banking
NYCB

Financial Sector Update for 03/04/2024: NYCB, NRDS, ARES, RITM

March 04, 2024 — 04:20 pm EST

Financial stocks rose in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was little changed and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped 7% to $67,583, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries advanced 4 basis points to 4.22%.

In corporate news, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) shares tumbled 23% at the close of the regular trading session on Monday after Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service lowered the bank's ratings following last week's disclosure of material weaknesses in its loan risk tracking.

NerdWallet (NRDS) said it was the victim of a fraudulent bankruptcy claim filed on its behalf in federal court, Reuters reported Saturday. Its shares were little changed.

Ares Management (ARES) added more than 2% after it said Monday that funds managed by its Alternative Credit unit had launched a lending and specialty finance company called Ansley Park Capital.

Rithm Capital (RITM) fell 1.6% after it said Monday it plans a private offering of $775 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2029.

