Financial Sector Update for 03/04/2022: RWAY, SOFI, VBTX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by more than 3%.

Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) was climbing past 2% even after it reported a Q4 net investment income of $0.28 per share, down from $0.40 per share a year earlier.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) said it has completed the acquisition of banking platform Technisys in a deal valued at $1.1 billion. SoFi Technologies was recently down more than 2%.

Veritex Holdings (VBTX) was slipping by more than 2% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 3,947,369 shares of its common stock at a price of $38.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.