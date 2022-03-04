Financial Sector Update for 03/04/2022: GECC,SOFI,NDAQ

Financial stocks were tumbling in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 2.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.3% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was rising 0.4%.

Bitcoin was 3.9% lower at $40,845, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 10.3 basis points to 1.741%.

In company news, Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) lost 8.5% after the business lender said chief executive officer Peter Reed has left the company and will be succeeded by Matt Kaplan, who has been a portfolio manager at Great Elm since October 2020. The company also began a $50 million rights offering to buy additional common shares.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) declined 5.3% after late Thursday saying it completed the $1.1 billion purchase of the Technisys banking platform, with the deal expected to add between $500 million to $800 million in revenue for the digital financial services company by 2025.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was slipping 1.2% Friday afternoon after the markets exchange said it will remove all Russian shares and American depositary receipts from its indices next week.

