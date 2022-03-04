Financial Sector Update for 03/04/2022: AFRM,GECC,SOFI,NDAQ

Financial stocks were falling hard in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.6% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was rising less than 0.1% in late trade.

Bitcoin was plunging 6.5% to $39,456 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 12 basis points to 1.724%.

In company news, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) fell 9.7% after the buy-now, pay later company Friday issued a mixed-shelf filing for the potential sale of common and preferred stock, depository shares, warrants to buy additional stock or debt securities in the future. It also filed a preliminary prospectus for a secondary offering of up to 22 million Affirm shares now owned by an Amazon.com (AMZN) affiliate following the companies' partnership announced last August.

Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) dropped 8.2% after the business lender Friday said CEO Peter Reed has left the company and will be succeeded by Matt Kaplan, who has been a portfolio manager at Great Elm since October 2020. The company Friday also began a $50 million rights offering consisting of non-transferable rights issued to all of its existing investors to buy additional common shares on a pro rata basis

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) declined 7% after late Thursday saying it completed the $1.1 billion purchase of the Technisys banking platform, with the deal seen as adding between $500 million to $800 million in revenue for the digital financial services company over the next three years.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was slipping 1% Friday afternoon and the markets exchange saying it will remove all Russian shares and American Depositary Receipts from its indices next week. The securities will be removed from Nasdaq indexes effective with the start of the March 9 session "at a price approximating zero," Nasdaq said, adding most Russian shares have become "un-investable for all practical purposes."

