Financial Sector Update for 03/04/2021: OFC,FOUR,SVBI,SHBI,BKCC

Financial stocks extended their Thursday declines in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index losing 1.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was down 2.3%.

In company news, Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) rose 1%. The real estate investment trust began a tender offer for up to $250 million of its 5.25% senior notes due 2024 using a portion of the net proceeds from a $600 million private placement of 2.750% senior notes due 2031 pricing overnight.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) climbed 9%. The payments processor Thursday announced its purchase of VenueNext, expanding its mobile commerce and point-of-sale services to stadiums, arenas, theme parks, airports and other venues.

Severn Bancorp (SVBI) was up almost 28%. The bank holding company agreed to a $146 million merger with Shore Bancshares (SHBI).

BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) was down 2.7% this afternoon. The asset manager reported a 24% decline in Q4 investment income compared with year-ago levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

