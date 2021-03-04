Financial Sector Update for 03/04/2021: EQOS, BKCC, TPVG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gaining 0.06%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.02% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.24%.

Diginex (EQOS) said its EQUOS cryptocurrency exchange platform launched Ethereum Perpetual Futures. Diginex was over 1% lower in recent trading.

BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) was marginally lower after it reported Q4 adjusted net investment income of $0.10 per share, down from $0.14 a year ago.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) was slightly advancing even after it reported a Q4 net investment income of $0.39 per share, down from $0.45 a year ago. The result beat the $0.38 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

