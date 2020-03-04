Financial Sector Update for 03/04/2020: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, HIIQ, WEX

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.83%

BAC: +1.84%

WFC: +1.65%

C: +1.61%

USB: flat

The majority of the leading financial stocks were up before markets open on Wednesday.

Financial stocks moving on news include:

(+) Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ), which added more than 1% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.48, up from $0.97 a year earlier and beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) JPMorgan (JPM), which gained more than 1%, has asked 10% of its staff across its consumer bank in the US to work from home amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak, sources told Bloomberg News.

In other sector news:

(=) WEX Inc. (WEX), was trading fractionally lower after the fintech services provider reduced its revenue guidance of $445 million to $455 million for Q1 2020 by 2% to 3% due to the impact the coronavirus.

