Banking
JPM

Financial Sector Update for 03/04/2020: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, HIIQ, WEX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.83%

BAC: +1.84%

WFC: +1.65%

C: +1.61%

USB: flat

The majority of the leading financial stocks were up before markets open on Wednesday.

Financial stocks moving on news include:

(+) Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ), which added more than 1% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.48, up from $0.97 a year earlier and beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) JPMorgan (JPM), which gained more than 1%, has asked 10% of its staff across its consumer bank in the US to work from home amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak, sources told Bloomberg News.

In other sector news:

(=) WEX Inc. (WEX), was trading fractionally lower after the fintech services provider reduced its revenue guidance of $445 million to $455 million for Q1 2020 by 2% to 3% due to the impact the coronavirus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM BAC WFC C USB

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular