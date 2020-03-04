Financial Sector Update for 03/04/2020: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, HIIQ

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.11%

BAC: +0.29%

WFC: -0.67%

C: +0.5%

USB: -0.64%

Top financial stocks were broadly softer, while the NYSE Financial Index was up 1% and shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also gained 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising more than 2% today.

US private payrolls increased by 183,000 in February, more than a Reuters poll estimate of 170,000 jobs for the month amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Financial stocks moving on news include:

(+) Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) slipped almost 13%, even after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.48, up from $0.97 a year earlier and beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) UBS (UBS) was 0.2% higher amid reports that it has implemented a blanket global ban on business travel to prevent employees from contracting the coronavirus.

(+) JPMorgan (JPM) was 0.1% softer after it has asked 10% of its staff across its consumer bank in the US to work from home amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak, sources told Bloomberg News.

