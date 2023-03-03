Banking
PAGS

Financial Sector Update for 03/03/2023: PAGS,RIOT,COIN

March 03, 2023 — 01:28 pm EST

Financial stocks were mostly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both rising 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was ahead 1.5%.

Bitcoin was declining 3.7% to $22,426, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 9.0 basis points to 3.983%.

In company news, PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) jumped 9.5%. The Brazilian fintech company reported Q4 net income of 1.24 reis per share, up from 0.91 reis per share a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ call expecting 1.13 reis per share.

Riot Platforms (RIOT) rose 2.3% after saying it produced 675 bitcoins during February, up 55% over year-ago levels and boosting its total holdings to 7,058 bitcoins by the end of the month.

Coinbase Global (COIN) was climbing about 1%, rebounding from a nearly 4% slide soon after Friday opening bell and the the crytocurrency trading company announcing its purchase of privately held One River Digital Asset Management, which will provide investment advisory services to Coinbase's institutional clients after the deal closes. Financial terms were not disclosed.

