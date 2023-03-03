Financial Sector Update for 03/03/2023: NWG, MKTX, BAC, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently climbing by 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.6% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.5% lower.

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) was over 1% higher after it reported a total trading average daily volume for February of $37.90 billion, up from $37.63 billion a year earlier.

NatWest Group (NWG) has submitted a proposal to the UK Prudential Regulation Authority to make changes to its risk models as daily trading losses surpassed the limit in 2022, Bloomberg reported, citing company filings. NatWest Group was 0.6% higher in recent premarket activity.

Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C) have reduced the headcount in their respective investment banking units in Asia, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources. Bank of America and Citigroup were both marginally advancing recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.