Financial Sector Update for 03/03/2022: VBTX, PGR, NDAQ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) advancing by 0.68% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by over 2%.

Veritex Holdings (VBTX) was slipping nearly 3% after saying it has agreed to acquire the deposit gathering platform interLINK in a cash and stock deal valued at about $91 million. Separately, Veritex launched a common stock offering of about $150 million.

Progressive (PGR) was slightly lower after it priced $500 million of its 2.50% senior notes due 2027, $500 million of its 3.00% senior notes due 2032, and $500 million of its 3.70% senior notes due 2052 in an underwritten public offering.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was down near 0.6% after it priced a public offering of $550 million of 3.950% senior notes due 2051.

