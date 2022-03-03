Banking
VBTX

Financial Sector Update for 03/03/2022: VBTX, PGR, NDAQ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) advancing by 0.68% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by over 2%.

Veritex Holdings (VBTX) was slipping nearly 3% after saying it has agreed to acquire the deposit gathering platform interLINK in a cash and stock deal valued at about $91 million. Separately, Veritex launched a common stock offering of about $150 million.

Progressive (PGR) was slightly lower after it priced $500 million of its 2.50% senior notes due 2027, $500 million of its 3.00% senior notes due 2032, and $500 million of its 3.70% senior notes due 2052 in an underwritten public offering.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was down near 0.6% after it priced a public offering of $550 million of 3.950% senior notes due 2051.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VBTX PGR NDAQ XLF FAS

Latest Banking Videos

JPMorgan CEO Dimon on Stimulus, M&A, War for Talent

Feb 28, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular