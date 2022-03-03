Financial Sector Update for 03/03/2022: NDAQ,GRAB,BRDG,RELY

Financial stocks have turned moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.6% late in Thursday trading and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) sliding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.5%, but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was adding 0.9%.

Bitcoin was 3.8% lower at $42,136, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 2.1 basis points to 1.844%.

In company news, Nasdaq (NDAQ) was edging higher late in Thursday trading after the securities exchange company overnight priced a $550 million public offering of 3.950% senior notes due 2051. Net proceeds will be used to reduce debt and to fund other general corporate purposes.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings (BRDG) climbed 1.3% after the asset manager late Wednesday reported Q4 net income of $0.52 per share, doubling up the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.26 per share profit, while revenue increased 50% over year-ago levels to $107.3 million, also beating the $77.7 million Street view.

Remitly Global (RELY) Wednesday night was falling 2.4%, reversing its midday advance that followed the company reporting a Q4 net loss of $0.10 per share, paring the $0.40 per share loss by the financial services company during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue also grew 69% over the final quarter of 2020, reaching $135.3 million and also exceeding the $125.4 million analysts' mean.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) retreated Thursday, recently falling almost 41% to an all-time low of $3.09 a share, after the payments processor and delivery technologies company saw its Q4 net loss widen to $1.06 billion compared with a $576 million loss during the final three months of 2020, while revenue dropped over 44% year-over-year to $122 million, trailing the two-analyst mean expecting $163.3 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.