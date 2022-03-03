Financial Sector Update for 03/03/2022: GRAB,BRDG,RELY

Financial stocks were straddling their Thursday break-even marks, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.2% in afternoon trading and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.8%, but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was adding 1.0%.

Bitcoin was 3.3% lower at $42,484, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 0.7 basis points to 1.856%.

In company news, Grab Holdings (GRAB) retreated Thursday, recently falling almost 36% to an all-time low of $3.36 a share, after the payments processor and delivery technologies company saw its Q4 net loss widen to $1.06 billion compared with a $576 million loss during the final three months of 2020, while revenue dropped over 44% year-over-year to $122 million, trailing the two-analyst mean expecting $163.3 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings (BRDG) climbed 2.2% after the asset manager late Wednesday reported Q4 net income of $0.52 per share, doubling up the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.26 per share profit, while revenue increased 50% over year-ago levels to $107.3 million, also beating the $77.7 million Street view.

Remitly Global (RELY) Wednesday night rose 3.9% after reporting a Q4 net loss of $0.10 per share, paring the $0.40 per share loss by the financial services company during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue also grew 69% over the final quarter of 2020, reaching $135.3 million and also exceeding the $125.4 million analysts' mean.

