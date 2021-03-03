Financial Sector Update for 03/03/2021: UWMC, MKTX, MRCC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly trading higher before markets open Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) added 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) added 0.5%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) retreated 1.8%.

UWM Holdings (UWMC) gained more than 22% during pre-bell activity. Users in the Reddit forum Wallstreetbets recently took interest in the stock.

In other sector news, Monroe Capital (MRCC) was up 0.4% after posting Q4 adjusted net investment income of $0.25 per share, down from $0.27 per share a year earlier Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.24 per share.

MarketAxess (MKTX) was also flat after reporting on Tuesday trading volume of $610.4 billion, consisting of $225.3 billion in credit volume and $385.1 billion in rates volume.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.