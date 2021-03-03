Financial Sector Update for 03/03/2021: ICE,BR,PNC,MRCC

Financial stocks eased slightly from their earlier rise in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was dropping 1.3%.

In company news, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was extending its Wednesday decline this afternoon, sliding 1.4% in late trade. The company earlier said futures open interest hit a record 47.1 million contracts on Feb. 22 while Open interest for Brent crude futures increased 8% year-over-year last month, including a record 2.8 million contracts on Feb. 24. Average daily volume for NYSE equity options also rose 63% year-over-year in February, it said.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) was almost 1% lower. The investors communications company Wednesday said US authorities have issued a patent for its RFX digital trading protocol technology allowing broker-dealers and institutional investors to better connect and digitally trade corporate bonds.

To the upside, PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) climbed fractionally. The bank holding company said Amanda Agati will become chief investment officer of its PNC Asset Management Group on April 9. Agati has been the company's chief investment strategist since 2017 and she succeeds Mark McGlone, who is retiring.

Monroe Capital (MRCC) was 1.5% higher. The specialty lender overnight reported non-GAAP net investment income of $0.25 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down from $0.27 per share during the final three months of 2019. Wall Street had been expecting $0.24 per share in net investment income, excluding one-time items.

