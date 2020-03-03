Financial Sector Update for 03/03/2020: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, GNW, GSKY, AMBC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM: -0.58%

BAC: -0.20%

WFC: -0.14%

C: -0.21%

USB: -0.93%

Leading financial stocks were trading lower before markets open on Tuesday.

Among stocks moving on news:

(+) Genworth Financial (GNW) gained more than 13% after the company and China Oceanwide Holdings Group reached an agreement in principle with the New York State Department of Financial Services wherein the regulator would re-approve Oceanwide's acquisition of Genworth Life Insurance Co. of New York.

(-) GreenSky (GSKY) retreated more than 2% after the company reported Q4 revenue of $133.8 million, up from $109.7 million a year earlier but missing the consensus estimate of $135.5 million compiled by Capital IQ. Meanwhile, adjusted EPS was $0.12, up from $0.11 a year ago and in line with Street forecast.

(+) Ambac Financial (AMBC) was up more than 1% after it posted Q4 adjusted loss of $1.91 per share, compared with a profit of $1.63 per share a year ago and missing the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.43 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

