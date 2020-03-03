Financial Sector Update for 03/03/2020: CLI,GSKY,GNW,CACC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -3.59%

BAC -4.70%

WFC -3.29%

C -2.91%

USB -3.70%

Financial stocks continued their retreat on Tuesday, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 3.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.7%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) rose 5% on Tuesday trading after TheDeal reportedly said board chairman Bill Mack and his son Richard are considering a bid to take the company private. The pair are said to be talking with Cushman & Wakefield, Deutsche Bank and others for debt and equity financing, according to a Bloomberg report.

In other sector news:

(+) Genworth Financial (GNW) rose 14% after the specialty lender announced a new agreement in principle with the New York State Department of Financial Services reapproving China Oceanwide Holdings Group's proposed acquisition of Genworth life insurance subsidiary in New York. The deal is expected to close by March 31, subject to regulatory approvals in China of a currency conversion and funds transfer to Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York.

(+) Credit Acceptance (CACC) rose 6% after a new regulatory filing showed chief financial officer Kenneth Booth purchased a combined 1,700 shares of the auto-loan servicer's common stock since last Thursday through Monday's trading session and boosting his overall stake to 20,261 shares.

(-) GreenSky (GSKY) tumbled nearly 20.5% after the payments processor reported an increase in Q4 revenue to $133.8 million from $109.7 million during the year-ago period but still lagging the $135.5 million analyst mean. The company also said it has started to evaluate a range of potential strategic alternatives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.