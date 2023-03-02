Financial Sector Update for 03/02/2023: SI,COIN,RPAY,ERIE

Financial stocks were falling in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was ahead 0.3%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.8% to $23,310, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 8.1 basis points to 4.075%.

In company news, Silvergate Capital (SI) plunged Thursday, sinking 56% after earlier touching a record low of $5.92 a share, after the cryptocurrency banking and lending company said it incurred steep losses during Q4 and 2022 that may negatively affect its future operations. Following Silvergate's "going concern" warning, Coinbase Global (COIN) said Thursday it ceased all financial transactions with its Silvergate Bank unit.

Repay (RPAY) fell 4.8% after the payments processor reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.23 per share, down from $0.28 a year earlier but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

Erie Indemnity (ERIE) fell 0.3%, erasing an earlier gain, after the insurer reported Q4 net income of $1.25 per share, up from $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year but still trailing the single-analyst estimate expecting $1.32 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.