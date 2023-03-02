Financial Sector Update for 03/02/2023: SI, RPAY, TD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.45%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.78% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% higher.

Silvergate Capital (SI) was more than 42% lower after saying it is evaluating its ability to continue as a going concern in light of the business and regulatory challenges it currently faces.

Repay (RPAY) was down by nearly 2% after it reported Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.23 per share, down from $0.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of 2.23 Canadian dollars ($1.64) per diluted share, up from CA$2.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$2.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank was down 0.7%.

