Financial Sector Update for 03/02/2023: PFG, SI, COIN, RPAY, ERIE

Financial stocks pared a portion of their midday slide during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each sinking 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was advancing 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was rising 1.2%.

Bitcoin was gaining 0.2% to $23,483, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 7.9 basis points to 4.073%.

In company news, Principal Financial Group (PFG) slid 5.8% after the investment manager said the macroeconomic headwinds that weighed on client assets under management and account values are likely to pressure its "expected EPS growth in 2023." Its 2023 EPS outlook straddled analyst estimates, however.

Silvergate Capital (SI) plunged Thursday, sinking as much as 58% to touch a record low of $5.66 a share, after the cryptocurrency banking and lending company said it incurred steep losses during Q4 and 2022 that may negatively affect its future operations. Following Silvergate's "going concern" warning, Coinbase Global (COIN) said Thursday it ceased all financial transactions with its Silvergate Bank unit.

Repay (RPAY) fell 4.4% after the payments processor reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.23 per share, down from $0.28 a year earlier but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

Erie Indemnity (ERIE) fell almost 1% after the insurer reported Q4 net income of $1.25 per share, up from $1.05 during the same quarter the year before but still trailing the single-analyst estimate expecting $1.32.

