Financial Sector Update for 03/02/2022: XLF, FAS, FAZ, PSFE, SOFI, CME

Financial stocks were generally higher premarket Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining 0.43%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.78% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.70%.

Paysafe (PSFE) was recently gaining 10% after it swung to Q4 net income of $90.3 million from a net loss of $3.4 million a year earlier. The company also appointed Daniel Henson as non-executive chairman, succeeding William Foley II.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares were more than 16% higher after it reported a Q4 loss late Tuesday of $0.15 per diluted share, narrowing from a per-share loss of $1.85 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.16.

CME Group (CME) reported its February market statistics showing average daily volume increased 19% to 29 million contracts during the month. CME shares were gaining 0.6% recently.

