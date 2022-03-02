Financial Sector Update for 03/02/2022: CDLX, PSFE, SOFI

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 3.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 1.5%.

Bitcoin was 1.3% higher at $44,127, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 12.8 basis points to 1.835%.

In company news, Cardlytics (CDLX) rose 12% after the digital advertising platform for banks reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.15 per share compared with $0.05 per share adjusted loss during the final three month of 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.36 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue increased 34.2% year-over-year to $90.0 million, also exceeding the $76.6 million Street view.

Paysafe (PSFE) advanced 9.2% after the digital payments processor Wednesday reported a 0.4% increase in Q4 revenue over the same quarter in 2020, rising to $371.7 million and exceeding the $357.4 million analyst mean.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) gained 5% after the lender reported a Q4 net loss of $0.15 per share, improving on a $1.85 per share loss during the final three months of 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.16 per share loss. Revenue increased 66.5% over year-ago levels to $285.6 million during the three months ended Dec. 31, also exceeding the $279.5 million analyst mean.

