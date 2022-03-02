Financial Sector Update for 03/02/2022: BTRS,CDLX,PSFE,SOFI

Financial stocks pared a portion of the prior gains in late Wednesday trade, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.1% this afternoon and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 2.1%.

Bitcoin turned 0.2% lower, falling to $43,755, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was surging 15.8 basis points to 1.865%.

In company news, BTRS Holdings (BTRS) climbed over 15% after the business payments and billings processor overnight reported a 15.4% increase in net revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, rising to $34.1 million from $29.6 million during the year-ago period and beating Wall Street expectations looking for $33.1 million in Q4 net revenue, according to Capital IQ.

Cardlytics (CDLX) rose 15% after the digital advertising platform for banks reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.15 per share compared with $0.05 per share adjusted loss during the final three months of 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.36 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue increased 34.2% year-over-year to $90.0 million, also exceeding the $76.6 million Street view.

Paysafe (PSFE) was hanging on a 4.2% advance after the digital payments processor Wednesday reported a 0.4% increase in Q4 revenue over the same quarter in 2020, rising to $371.7 million and exceeding the $357.4 million analysts mean.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) also gained 4.2% after the lender reported a Q4 net loss of $0.15 per share, improving on a $1.85 per share loss during the final three months of 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.16 per share loss. Revenue increased 66.5% over year-ago levels to $285.6 million during the three months ended Dec. 31, also exceeding the $279.5 million analysts' mean.

