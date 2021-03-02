Financial Sector Update for 03/02/2021: SNEX,EQC,EXPI,ING

Financial stocks remain narrowly higher in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.4%.

In company news, StoneX Group (SNEX) was swinging between fractional gains and losses. The financial services Tuesday said it acquired a minority stake in full-service broker Tigress Financial Partners, subject to regulatory approval and other conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

eXp World (EXPI) was falling 4.6%, giving back a morning gain. The real estate brokerage Tuesday said it expects to report Q4 net income of $7.7 million on $609 million in revenue, up 885% and 122%, respectively, during the same quarter in 2019 while analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, have been expecting the company to earn $11.4 million on $521.8 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) was back on higher ground this afternoon, recovering from a fractional decline earlier in the session. The real estate investment trust said it has authorized the repurchase of up to $150 million of its common stock through June 2022. The company's current authorization expires on March 10.

ING Groep (ING) was 2.3% higher. The Dutch financial services said it was reviewing its options for its retail banking operations in Austria, with a goal of leaving that market by the end of 2021.

