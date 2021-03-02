Financial Sector Update for 03/02/2021: LMND, ING, MS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly trading lower before markets open on Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) declined 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) added 0.7%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) retreated 1%.

Lemonade (LMND) lost more than 6% after reporting Q4 revenue of $20.5 million, down from $23.5 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected revenue of $19.2 million. Meanwhile, the net loss for the quarter was $0.60 per share, compared with a loss of $2.90 per share a year ago. The Street forecast for the quarter was a loss of $0.64 per share.

ING Group (ING) was up more than 1% after announcing that it is reviewing its options for its retail banking operations in Austria, with the goal of exiting this market by the end of the year.

And Morgan Stanley (MS) was fractionally trading higher after filing a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on behalf of shareholders for the potential sale of up to 2.3 million common shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.