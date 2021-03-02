Financial Sector Update for 03/02/2021: EXPI,LMND,ING

Financial stocks were narrowly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing less than 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.1%.

In company news, eXp World (EXPI) was falling 3.2%, giving back an earlier advance. The real estate brokerage said Tuesday it expects to report Q4 net income of $7.7 million on $609 million in revenue. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, have been expecting the company to earn $11.4 million on $521.8 million in revenue.

Lemonade (LMND) slid almost 14%.

To the upside, ING Groep (ING) was 2.1% higher. The Dutch financial services said it was reviewing its options for its retail banking operations in Austria, with a goal of leaving that market by the end of 2021.

