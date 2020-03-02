Financial Sector Update for 03/02/2020: EPRT,MCO,NCBS

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +2.64%

BAC +0.44%

WFC +1.65%

C +4.44%

USB +1.85%

Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 2.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 3.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) rose 6.1% after the real estate investment trust reported improved Q4 revenue compared with the year-ago period, rising to $39.2 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 from $28.7 million during the same quarter in 2018 and beating the Capital IQ consensus for $38.8 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Moody's (MCO) was ahead 5.1% after the ratings agency said it has bought RBA International from private-equity firm Parabellum Investments. Financial terms of the deal for the online retail bank training and certifications company were not disclosed.

(+) Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) climbed about 1% after the firm said it will buy privately held Advantage Community Bancshares for an undisclosed cash amount. The deal has been been unanimously approved by the boards of directors at both companies, it said.

