Financial Sector Update for 03/02/2020: DB, MCO, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.34%

BAC: +0.04%

WFC: -0.37%

C: -1.67%

USB: -0.41%

Top financial stocks were mostly trading lower pre-bell Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) Deutsche Bank (DB), which was declining more than 4% as the Financial Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that The Bank of England has admonished Deutsche Bank over its compliance issues and lax anti-money laundering controls and warned the German lender that it risks losing access to the British financial market.

(-) Citigroup (C) was declining 1.7% as Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter, reported late Friday that the bank implemented expanded restrictions on employee business travel this week as the coronavirus continued to spread globally.

In other sector news:

(=) Moody's (MCO) was unchanged after announcing that it has purchased RBA International from Parabellum Investments. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.