Financial Sector Update for 03/01/2023: MQ, AGO, MMC ,AJG

Financial stocks resumed their losses, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.3% late in Wednesday afternoon trading.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was declining 0.5% although the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was dropping 1.6%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.6% to $23,443, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 8.4 basis points to 4.000%.

In company news, Marqeta (MQ) retreated, at one point sinking over 26% to a record of $4.27 a share after the transactions processor said it expects revenue for its current Q1 to increase between 26% to 28% over year-ago levels, down compared with its 31% growth during the previous quarter and a 45% year-over-year rise for the company during 2022.

Assured Guaranty (AGO) dropped 6.5% after the municipal bond insurer reported a decline in Q4 operating income to $0.22 per share compared with its $3.88 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for normalized earnings of $0.98 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) was edging 0.2% lower after the insurance and risk management company said it acquired privately held Leapgen in a bid to strengthen its capabilities and service offerings in the human resources market.

Among gainers, Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) added 0.3% after the insurance broker said it was buying the Anderson Benson risk management and retail insurance brokerage in Nashville, Tennessee. Financial terms were not disclosed.

