Banking
JXN

Financial Sector Update for 03/01/2023: JXN, AGO, ECPG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

March 01, 2023 — 09:14 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining premarket Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.50%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 1%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% higher.

Jackson Financial (JXN) was marginally lower after it posted Q4 adjusted operating earnings of $5.66 per diluted share, down from $7.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $4.88.

Assured Guaranty (AGO) was slightly declining after it posted a Q4 operating income of $0.22 per share, down from $3.88 per share a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.98.

Encore Capital Group (ECPG) was up more than 3%, offsetting previous day's losses that followed the pricing of its private offering of $200 million 4% convertible senior unsecured notes due March 2029, upsized from the prior amount of $175 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JXN
AGO
ECPG
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.