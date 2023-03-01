Financial Sector Update for 03/01/2023: JXN, AGO, ECPG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.50%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 1%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% higher.

Jackson Financial (JXN) was marginally lower after it posted Q4 adjusted operating earnings of $5.66 per diluted share, down from $7.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $4.88.

Assured Guaranty (AGO) was slightly declining after it posted a Q4 operating income of $0.22 per share, down from $3.88 per share a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.98.

Encore Capital Group (ECPG) was up more than 3%, offsetting previous day's losses that followed the pricing of its private offering of $200 million 4% convertible senior unsecured notes due March 2029, upsized from the prior amount of $175 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.