Financial Sector Update for 03/01/2023: AGO,MMC,AJG

Financial stocks were paring their earlier losses, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.6% in afternoon trading while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell almost 2%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.8% to $23,720, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 7.5 basis points to 3.991%.

In company news, Assured Guaranty (AGO) dropped 6.5% after the municipal bond insurer reported a decline in Q4 operating income to $0.22 per share compared with its $3.88 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for normalized earnings of $0.98 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) was little changed, with the insurance and risk management company's share recovering from a nearly 1% slide earlier Wednesday, after saying it acquired privately held Leapgen in a bid to strengthen its capabilities and service offerings in the human resources market.

Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) added 0.5% after the insurance broker Wednesday said it was buying the Anderson Benson risk management and retail insurance brokerage in Nashville, Tennessee. Financial terms were not disclosed.

