Financial Sector Update for 03/01/2022: WEI, AON, BMO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by almost 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 2%.

Weidai (WEI) said it regained compliance with the $1 minimum share price requirement for continued listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Weidai was down more than 3% recently.

Aon (AON) was 1% lower after saying it purchased Tyche, an actuarial software platform, from software firm RPC Tyche.

BMO Financial Group (BMO) was marginally advancing after it reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted profit of CA$3.89 ($3.07) per share, up from CA$3.06 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of CA$3.27 per share.

