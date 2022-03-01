Financial Sector Update for 03/01/2022: UWMC, AMP, AON

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 3.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 4.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.5%.

Bitcoin was 5.6% higher at $43.556, but the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 13 basis points to 1.70%.

In company news, UWM Holdings (UWMC) dropped 4.1% after the mortgage lender Tuesday said it produced $605.5 million in revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down nearly 67% from its $1.82 billion in revenue during the same quarter in 2020 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $680 million in Q4 revenue.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) declined 7.2% after Piper Sandler cut its rating for the assets manager to neutral from overweight previously and reduced its price target for the stock by $45 to $325 a share.

Aon (AON) has turned nearly 1% lower, reversing an early 1% gain on Tuesday that followed the insurer announcing its purchase of actuarial software firm Tyche from its parent company, RPC Tyche. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Aon said the deal will expand its existing capabilities and allow it to offer reinsurers a single technology platform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.