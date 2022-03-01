Financial Sector Update for 03/01/2022: HTA,HR,UWMC,AMP,AON

Financial stocks continued their Tuesday slide during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 3.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down 3.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.5%.

Bitcoin was 5.8% higher at $44,00, but the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was sinking 13.2 basis points to 1.707%.

In company news, Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) rose 1.4% on Tuesday after the real estate investment trust reported normalized Q4 funds from operations of $0.43 per share, unchanged from year-ago levels, while revenue grew 4.7% over the final three months of 2020 to $195.7 million, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for $193.4 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31. The company Monday agreed to a merger offer from Healthcare Realty Trust (HR).

UWM Holdings (UWMC) rose 6.5%, rebounding from an early slide that followed the mortgage lender earlier Tuesday saying it generated $605.5 million in revenue during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down nearly 67% from its $1.82 billion during the same quarter in 2020 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $680 million in Q4 revenue.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) declined 6.9% after Piper Sandler cut its rating for the assets manager to neutral from overweigh previously and reduced its price target for the stock by $45 to $325 a share.

Aon (AON) dropped nearly 1% lower, reversing an early 1% gain on Tuesday that followed the insurer announcing its purchase of actuarial software firm Tyche from its parent company, RPC Tyche. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Aon said the deal will expand its existing capabilities and allow it to offer reinsurers a single technology platform.

