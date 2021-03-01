Financial Sector Update for 03/01/2021: NBN,FTFT,CNNE,AEG,BLK

Financial stocks extended their Monday advance, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.9% in afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 3.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.0%.

In company news, Northeast Bank (NBN) was 6.2% higher after earlier Monday saying long-time director Matthew Botein has been elected board chairman, with the managing partner of Gallatin Point Capital and the former chief investment officer at BlackRock (BLK) Alternative Investors succeeding the late Robert Glauber, who died Feb. 14. Botein has been a Northeast board member since 2010.

Aegon NV (AEG) advanced 3.3% after Monday saying it has closed on the sale of its UK-based Stonebridge accident insurance business to Global Premium for $83.8 million in initial consideration and up to $13.9 million in contingency payments. The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Aegon's financial results.

Cannae Holding (CNNE) climbed 7.9% after the specialty investor Monday said its board has authorized the repurchase of up to 10 million common shares over the next three years through Feb. 24, 2024.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT) rose 7% after Monday announcing a $66.5 million stock swap agreement to acquire a 60% interest in privately held agency services company Sichuan Ticode Supply Chain Management. Future Fintech late Friday also said it has terminated its proposed purchases of Blocknance Financial International and Asiasens Investment Holdings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.