Financial Sector Update for 03/01/2021: GNW, AEG, HCI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were trading mostly higher before markets open on Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 1.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) rose 3.5%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 5.0%.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) rose more than 2% after announcing on Sunday that it has sold its entire stake in Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, or a total of 214.3 million shares, for AU$2.28 ($1.77) per share.

Aegon NV (AEG) was also up more than 1% after completing the sale of its UK-based accident insurance business, Stonebridge, to Global Premium for consideration of 60 million pounds ($83.8 million).

In other sector news, HCI Group's (HCI) subsidiary, TypTap Insurance Group, has said that a fund affiliated with Centerbridge Partners has invested $100 million in the company. Shares of HCI were up 30% during pre-bell Monday.

