Financial Sector Update for 03/01/2021: FTFT,CNNE,AEG

Financial Sector Update for 03/01/2021

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.6%.

In company news, Future FinTech Group (FTFT) rose more than 10% after Monday announcing a $66.5 million stock swap agreement to acquire a 60% interest in privately held agency services company Sichuan Ticode Supply Chain Management. Under terms of the deal, Future FinTech will issue 7.79 million common shares valued at $8.53 each, and it can increase its equity stake at no cost if Ticode does not reach certain earnings targets. Future Fintech late Friday also said it has scrapped its proposed purchases of Blocknance Financial International and Asiasens Investment Holdings.

Cannae Holding (CNNE) climbed 8.2% after the specialty investor Monday said its board has authorized the repurchase of up to 10 million common shares over the next three years through Feb. 24, 2024.

Aegon NV (AEG) was ahead 2.6% after Monay saying it has closed on the sale of its UK-based Stonebridge accident insurance business to Global Premium for $83.8 million in initial consideration and up to $13.9 million in contingency payments. The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Aegon's financial results.

