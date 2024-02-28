News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 02/28/2024: RY, TREE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

February 28, 2024 — 09:23 am EST

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.2% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.5% higher.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) was up 0.1% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue that exceeded the consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

LendingTree (TREE) was 2% higher in recent premarket activity, offsetting a portion of a 4.8% decline that followed its announcement late Tuesday of lower Q4 adjusted net income and revenue.

