JXN

Financial Sector Update for 02/28/2024: JXN, PAYO, SSBK

February 28, 2024 — 03:39 pm EST

Financial stocks rose in late Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index gained 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) advanced 1.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped 5.9% to $60,433, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 4 basis points to 4.27%.

In economic news, US gross domestic product was revised to a 3.2% increase in Q4 from a 3.3% gain in the advance estimate, below expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Jackson Financial (JXN) shares jumped 5.5% after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the company to outperform from market perform and increased the price target to $68 from $49.

Payoneer Global (PAYO) shares slumped 20% after the company guided for weaker-than-expected sales and an earnings decline in 2024.

Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) stock rose 2.8% after the company agreed to buy CBB Bancorp, the holding company for Century Bank of Georgia.

