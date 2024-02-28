Financial Sector Update for 02/28/2024: JXN, PAYO, SSBK

Financial stocks rose in late Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index gained 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) advanced 1.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped 5.9% to $60,433, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 4 basis points to 4.27%.

In economic news, US gross domestic product was revised to a 3.2% increase in Q4 from a 3.3% gain in the advance estimate, below expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Jackson Financial (JXN) shares jumped 5.5% after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the company to outperform from market perform and increased the price target to $68 from $49.

Payoneer Global (PAYO) shares slumped 20% after the company guided for weaker-than-expected sales and an earnings decline in 2024.

Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) stock rose 2.8% after the company agreed to buy CBB Bancorp, the holding company for Century Bank of Georgia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.