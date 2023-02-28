Financial Sector Update for 02/28/2023: NEWT, BLX, BNS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently climbing by 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.7% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.5% lower.

NewtekOne (NEWT) was retreating by15% after it reported a Q4 adjusted net investment income of $0.06 per share, down from $0.66 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.63, if comparable.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (BLX) was 4.5% higher after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.85 per share, up from $0.54 a year earlier.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) was slipping 1.6% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of CA$1.85 ($1.36) per diluted share, down from CA$2.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$2.02.

