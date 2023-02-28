Financial Sector Update for 02/28/2023: FOUR,ECPG,NEWT

Financial stocks were advancing during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) rising 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was ahead 1.1%. Data Tuesday showed US home prices fell 0.8% in December, with the month-over-month decline in the Case-Shiller National Home Price accelerating from November's 0.6% decrease and was double market forecasts looking for a 0.4% slide.

Bitcoin was up 0.8% to $23,519, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 0.6 basis points to 3.928%.

In company news, Shift4 Payments (FOUR) rose 16% after the payments processor reported non-GAAP Q4 net income that topped estimates by analysts.

Encore Capital Group (ECPG) slid 1.1% on Tuesday after the debt recovery company disclosed plans for a $175 million private placement of convertible senior notes maturing in 2029.

NewtekOne (NEWT) slumped 17% after the financial services company reported adjusted Q4 net investment income plunged, missing estimates by analysts.

