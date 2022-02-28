Financial Sector Update for 02/28/2022: HR, HTA, TD, TD.TO, FHN, WPC

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.9%.

Bitcoin was 5.3% higher at $41,100, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 11.4 basis points to 1.872% amid a flight-to-safety by many investors.

In company news, Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) declined 9.6% after the real estate investment trust Monday announced plans to merge with Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), with investors swapping their Healthcare Trust of America shares for an equal number of Healthcare Realty shares and a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share, suggesting a $35.08 per share price for the target company based on the companies' respective closing prices last week. Healthcare Trust of America shares also were 3.5% lower in recent trading.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) was slipping 1.9% in US trade after Canada's second largest bank Monday announced plans to acquire First Horizon (FHN) for $13.4 billion in cash. Under terms of the proposed transaction, First Horizon investors will receive $25 in cash for each of their shares, representing a 37% premium over its last closing price. First Horizon shares were almost 29% higher this afternoon.

W P Carey (WPC) was 0.5% lower this afternoon, paring most of a 1.1% decline earlier Monday that followed the real estate investment trust announcing plans to merge with Corporate Property Associates 18 - Global through a deal valued at $2.7 billion in cash and stock and assumed debt. Under terms of the proposed transaction, WP Carey will pay $3 in cash and issue 0.0978 of a share, valuing CPA:18 at around $10.75 per share.

