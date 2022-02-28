Financial Sector Update for 02/28/2022: FHN, TD, OPY, MCO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping past 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 5% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by more than 5%.

First Horizon National (FHN) was gaining over 33% in value after Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) announced a definitive agreement to acquire the company in an all-cash transaction valued at $13.4 billion, or $25 per First Horizon common share.

Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) was over 2% higher after saying it will launch a share buyback program to buy up to 518,000 shares of its Class A non-voting shares, representing about 4% of the about 12.5 million issued and outstanding Class A non-voting shares.

Moody's (MCO) was down more than 1% after announcing an underwriting agreement to sell $500 million of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2052.

